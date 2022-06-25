Hoops Brewing Celebrates Their 5th Birthday

DULUTH, Minn.– Hoops Brewing in Canal Park is celebrating their 5th birthday since opening in 2017.

The celebrations ran during their regular hours, consisting of a fun filled day for the whole family. Activities included live music from Cosmic Honey, and raffles with prizes from places like Duluth Pack. They are excited to bring everyone together to celebrate their big day.

“It’s a celebration of everybody coming together to make sure that we are still here today, to continue to be a great community space for everybody. It means a lot for us to be able to have people in this space again. It really just pumps up the energy in here and we are so excited about it,” Hoops Director of Marketing and Events, Ingrid Johnson, said.

Hoops Brewing is open everyday from 11 to 11, except on Tuesday when they are open from 3 to 11.