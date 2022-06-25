Punk Rock Concert Held To Support Reproductive Rights In Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluthians gather at Chester Park to listen to live music in support of reproductive rights, and its access in Minnesota

“I really think that it’s important, that especially being one of the only states left in the Midwest that has accessible abortion care,” Concert singer, Emma Jeanne, said.

Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe V. Wade, means Minnesota is one of the few states in the Midwest that guarantees access to an abortion. To help people pay for these services, a punk rock concert was held in Duluth to help fundraise and support local clinics in the city that still provide women’s reproductive healthcare.

“Supporting our local resources that make it happen in the Twin Ports for people who need it, we need it. It’s just going to get more and more challenging to access as people are traveling in from out of state,” Emma said.

The free event was intended to bring people together, whether it’s by shredding on their skate boards, or listening to local musicians. One of the biggest recipients from this fundraiser will be WE Health Clinic.

“We need to make sure that financially we are, you know, supporting these organizations that provide a lot of valuable resources to all the people who need it,” Emma Jeanne said.

Performers such as Dirt Bike Boyfriend, Emma Jeanne, Big Kiss, and more showed up. Their hope is to educate, dance, skate, and donate for their cause.

“The timing is kind of impeccable unfortunately, but it’s good to kind of have a spot where everyone can gather and kind of discuss how we can move forward with supporting our local resources,” Jeanne said.

For more information about how to donate, and show support, we have you can visit their link (https://linktr.ee/abortionduluth).