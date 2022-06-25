Rhubarb Fest Returns For 2022

DULUTH, Minn.– Saturday saw the 17th annual Rhubarb Festival takes place in Duluth.

Thousands flocked to the Holy Rosary Campus of Stella Maris Academy to get their yearly fix of everything rhubarb. Muffins, burritos, jellies, brats, lemonade, and pies were all served up. The festival is put on by chum to raise money for the work they do fighting homelessness, poverty, and hunger throughout the year. Organizers were glad with the great turnout, fabulous energy, and the hundreds of volunteers who make this festival possible.

“I think folks have been waiting for this. The Rhubarb Festival is one of the things on the calendar for folks and you have folks coming from all the neighboring towns.

I have folks coming up from the twin cities, you know, just to be a part of this,” CHUM’s Executive Director, John Cole, said.

Organizers say this year was three times larger than last year, but expect it to be even bigger next year as chum will be celebrating 50 years of serving the community.