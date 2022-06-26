Annual Park Point Art Fair Comes To Town

DULUTH, Minn.– Artisans and vendors lined the streets on Park Point for the 50th annual Park Point Art Fair.

While strolling along the sidewalk, over 100 northland artists set up their tents to showcase their craft. Featuring different jewelers, woodwork, pottery, and more. The art fair also offered live performances, and food trucks. Despite the rain, Duluthians flocked to support local businesses.

“It’s super awesome to see how many people show up, and I think it’s really a testament to Duluth to not even have perfect weather, and still people are showing up to support local makers. It’s just so great to see,” Owner of Little Leif Goods, Ruby McCormick, said.

Park Point Community Club event organizers say that this annual fair typically 10,000 people to shop from regional artists.