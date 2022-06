Huskies Get Series Sweep over Bismarck

Duluth will be back in action Wednesday against Rochester.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies took Game Two from the Bismarck Larks Sunday at Wade Stadium.

The Huskies surged to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and continued to tack on runs throughout the game, getting the win 12-8.

