Softball Making a Comeback in the Northland

Braun Park hosted 36 softball teams ages 9u to 14u.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Wood City Classic softball tournament wrapped up today as teams from across the Northland competed for the championship.

The tournament started just a year ago and since then, has doubled in size with 36 teams and around 400 girls at Braun Park today. Organizers say, the sports is making a presence again in the Northland.

“We’ve been talking about that with coaches all weekend, it seems like girls are really coming back to the sport, and locally here in Cloquet. This year I’d say the 10u level, we’ve almost doubled in size in just the last couple years in our league teams, all the way through twelves, even 16s we’re starting to see girls stay with the sport or come to it and really grow, so it’s neat, and it’s multiple communities not just here in town,” says CYBSA softball director Adam Malslowski.

Another tournament under the USSSA organization will be held at Braun Park in Cloquet on July 9 and 10.