‘Taste Of Greece’ Weekend Comes To A Close

DULUTH, Minn.– “Taste of Greece” festival was held at Marshall Highschool this weekend.

People from all over the community came out to get a taste of Greek culture. A two day event that showcases traditional Greek cuisine, plus pastries, music, and dancing. Event organizers were excited to see Duluthians come out, and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

“It’s been crazy. We usually have a pretty busy Saturday, and Sunday kind of trails off, but people are coming out in the forces today and it has been awesome to see,” Taste of Greece co-chair, George Patronas, said.

All the money raised from the two day festival, benefits the Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church in Duluth.