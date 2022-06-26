WSCA Hosts Competition In Wisconsin

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Horse lovers hopped on their saddles at the Head of the Lakes Fair Grounds in Superior, for a day of friendly competition.

Members from the Free Spirit Riders Saddle Club, and the Western Saddle Clubs Association, hosted a variety of different competitions to show off their horses. For them, it’s all about getting outside and having fun with their horses and friends.

“It’s nice, you know, COVID kind of slowed us down a little bit, but it’s nice to finally be out there and be with our friends,” Intermediate rider, Lily Kwako, said.

Participants of all ages joined in on the day of fun. Going through different timed events such as pole bending, barrel racing, and the speed dash. These horse lovers enjoy spending time with their hooved friends. Saying the connection with their horses is what it is all about.

“It’s definitely something I love. Once you find a love for it, you love to be around them just like a member of your family, and it’s that spark that gets you excited and going for the day. It’s something you want to do every day, all day, if you could,” President of Free Spirit Riders Saddle Club, Katie Stenroos, said.

The bond between the participants and their horses is what stood out. The trust between them was clear to see.

“It’s really calming, and nice, and they’re sweet animals. The bond with them is sweet. She’ll follow me around the pasture, so it’s nice seeing that trust. Having an animal trust you fully with their body and their mind. Knowing that you won’t lead them astray, it really nice,” Kwako said.

The Free Spirit Riders Saddle Club plans to have more events over the summer.

For more information, you can visit their website, WSCA.org.