‘Abortion Is Healthcare’: Roe V. Wade Protest In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– As rallies against the Roe v. Wade overturn continue on, in the United States, people in Duluth held their own protest outside of the Women’s Care Center, a clinic that provides consultations and support for expecting mothers. It does not offer abortions.

The protest was organized by a group called the Northwood’s Socialist Collective. People lined part of east 1st street by the clinic repeating chants and holding signs with messages supporting the right to abortions.

“I remember the time when Roe v Wade was passed, and I feel like their will is being put on us. We are half the population and we are not machines, we are not baby machines. We have a right to choose when to give birth,” Protester, Deb Roach, said.

One pro-life demonstrator parked in the middle of the intersection, causing the pro-choice protesters to surround their car. Security eventually came and told the driver that she was not allowed to block the intersection.

Meanwhile last Friday, the group known as the Pro-life Ministries of Duluth held their own rally outside of the Duluth Civic Center Center to celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“Well, we gathered mainly to say we’re thankful for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and the establishing of the value of life at all ages. Pre-born, throughout human life,” Baptist Pastor, Brent Nelson, said.

Meanwhile, as the protest carried on outside of the Women’s Care Center on Monday evening, those who gathered say they hope their message is clear to those in Congress, that they feel this decision by Supreme Court justices is a violation of women’s healthcare.

“I hope that representatives realize how important this is to so many people. This isn’t just a few people, look at the numbers of people that are coming out today/ Obviously this is a big deal and we are going vote,” Roach said.