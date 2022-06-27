Minnesota Red Cross Offering Flood Recovery Help

DULUTH, Minn. — Those up north around the International Falls area and Kabetogama Lake are still dealing with massive issues from the Rainy River Basin flooding.

The Minnesota Red Cross is reminding residents that the organization is there to help and they are just a text or phone call away.

Red Cross says besides cleanup, it can help residents in other ways too, such as navigating paperwork and making plans to help properties, businesses, and more recover.

For flood recovery help or information, text or call 218-240-4418.