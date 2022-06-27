New Java Mobile Truck Hits Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– “I love that we’re able to bring coffee as an art form, as an enjoyable experience to people,” Owner of Portage Coffee Camper, Bo Brallier, said.

A new mobile coffee shop is now open in Duluth where you can get a caffeine fix on the go. Portage Coffee Camper, a family run business owned by northland couple, is officially kicking off their season. Open from 7 am until 3 pm, 5 to 6 days a week. They are planning to travel around the Duluth area to share their drinks with the community.

“We hopefully are going to be spending a lot of time just here in Duluth, and maybe up the shore a little bit. The greater Duluth area is where you’ll probably be seeing us pop up,” Brallier said.

Sourcing their coffee from a local coffee distributer, Almanac Coffee, they will be serving a variety of espresso and specialty drinks, lemonade, teas, cold brews, and more. Their hope is to bring something new to the area, and are already seeing a good response from their customers.

“Everybody coming back says ‘we need to see more of you and more of this around Duluth. It feels very Duluth.’ We’re excited at the acceptance and the general feedback from people saying ‘you guys belong here, this is what we needed,'” Portage Coffee Camper owner said.

They plan to be stationed on Lemon Road by the Duluth Rose Garden, but you can also find them in the Canal Park area, Lester Park, and Chester Park. To find their location, just visit their social media pages.