St. Scholastica Monastery Holds a Heritage Sale for College Members

DULUTH, Minn. — Members of St. Scholastica College were able to adopt a piece of Benedictine heritage furniture over the last week.

The sisters of CSS have collected many cultural items within the past 100 years. Including chairs, vases, and antique décor. these objects have lived in their heritage room at the monastery for nearly 50 years.

Now, the sisters are rehoming the objects to the CSS community. “They really served as a way to tell the story of the heritage here at the college at the Monastery, and most importantly, the story of the sisters,” said Heidi Johnson, a librarian and archivist at the college.

She further explained, “the sisters are looking at ways that they can share these beautiful objects to the college again and as well as sharing it with members of the community.”

All proceeds will be used to support their ministry work and their current missions.