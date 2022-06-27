Twin Ports Interchange Project Extends Completion Date

DULUTH, Minn. — The Twin Ports Interchange Project is moving forward with shovel-ready projects to utilize new federal funding.

Construction on the Miller Coffee Creek Box Culvert has been completed and the interchange project will pursue now pursue new work.

The Trunk Highway 53 bridges will be under construction, along with Garfield Avenue and 1-535 interstate. The project estimate is over 167 million dollars.

A member of the Department of Construction, Pete Marthaler, said that “the addition of work packs three and four will extend the closure of 53 and 535 anywhere from one to two years”

The intersection at 22nd Avenue West and First Street has has also been completed and will reopen to drivers on June 28. All other work areas and detour routes will remain the same.

The entire twin ports interstate project is now scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024.