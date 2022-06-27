Two Lucky Powerball Tickets Purchased In The Northland

DULUTH, Minn. — Powerball tickets purchased in the Northland made two people $1 million and $50,000 dollars richer.

One ticket was purchased June 25 at a Holiday on 2452 London Road in Duluth for $1 million.

The second ticket was at Marathon on 104 East Highway 61 in Grand Marais for $50,000. This ticket matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball.

The million dollar Powerball numbers were 6-12-20-27-32 and Powerball 4.

The winners names and cities will not be announced unless they choose to opt in.

As of now, no one has won the jackpot. The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $346 million dollars.

