Cloquet Girl Hit By Car While Crossing The Street

CLOQUET, Minn. — Cloquet Police say a young girl was hit by a car while crossing the street just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers performed emergency first aid on Third Street until the ambulance arrived.

Police say she has serious injuries but is stable.

The driver stopped at the scene after hitting the girl and police say they are being cooperative in the investigation.

CPD says the driver was not impaired and charges likely will not be filed.

The Minnesota State Patrol is also involved in the investigation.