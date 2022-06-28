Duluth Area Outdoor Alliance Social

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Duluth Area Outdoor Alliance got together Tuesday at Earth Rider Brewery.

The group is built up of people from different clubs around town that are based on outdoor recreation. Such groups include COGGS Mountain Bike Club, Superior Hiking Trail, and Horse Club.

These events are a way for the group to get together socially to make and build relationships and plan how they want to advocate for outdoor recreation in the area.

“We’ve seen such a great change in the community as far as how we’ve branded ourselves both in Superior and Duluth around this idea about outdoor recreation and the quality of life and just how awesome it is to live here and have the ability to go out on the river or go on the trails and do all these things. But, those things are all stewarded by volunteers and people that get involved, so the more the merrier,” Minnesota Land Trust Director of Engagement, Hansi Johnson says.

This was the second time this year the group had gotten together and they will continue to meet every fourth Tuesday of the month at different locations around the area. Anyone is welcome.