Enger Park Hosts Junior Golf School

DULUTH, Minn.- Tuesday at Enger Park kids developed their skills and love for the game on the green.

Enger park held a junior golf school Tuesday, that gave golfers of all levels the opportunity to prefect long shots at the driving range, as well as putting and chipping techniques on the course, but most importantly having fun with the game.

“Building the swing before you develop all your other things, you can start good habits versus waiting for when you’re later in life, it’s just harder to develop a golf swing, now they’re just little sponges, you know, they soak up everything so to speak, they just enjoy the game, they enjoy swinging, they enjoy having fun, like I said they enjoy picking up the balls better than they hit them,” says Enger Park golf instructor Todd Pederson.

The session had around 60 kids out on the course Tuesday. Enger Park says they plan to hold another session this summer, call into the clubhouse to find out more information.