Expos Baseball Program Building Better Players

The organization has a 9U, 10U and 15U team. More to come on the program, Friday in this week's Coaches Corner.

DULUTH, Minn.- Travel baseball is the newest and best way to stay sharp in the off season, while preparing these kids for a higher level of play. One program out of Duluth, has brought together the Northland’s best talent all on one team.

The Expos baseball organization provides players in Duluth the opportunity to play for an elite travel team that takes these boys across the Midwest and beyond to compete in high quality tournaments and make some noise with the hidden talent here in the Northland.

“I realized we’re playing against some of the best competition for our age in the U.S. and I realized, we might be one of the best teams in the Midwest,” says Expos middle infielder Bjorn Lind.

“When we travel to far away places where there’s fifty teams fifty plus teams in the tournaments, more college coaches there to see you play and I think it really puts you on a big level stage to show what you can do,” says Expos catcher Max Berrisford.

With little opportunity for travel organizations in Duluth, these kids have the unique advantage of calling their best friends, their teammates.

“Yeah I think that how other travel teams are, it’s just a bunch of kids, like a hundred, two hundred kids try out for one program to play with 13 kids they don’t even know and I think here we’ve known each other since we were eight, nine, ten years old, so just playing with each other is just really fun,” says Expos middle infielder Carter Boos.

