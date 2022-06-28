Lake Superior Zoo Looks for Pollinator Garden Volunteers

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo invites the community to dig-in and help spruce up the pollinator gardens.

The gardens provide food and shelter to the smaller animals at the zoo. Such as the birds, bees, and butterflies. Horticulture volunteers are vital to keep the pollinator gardens alive and to make the zoo grounds colorful.

Lake Superior Zoo Marketing Coordinator, Caroline Routley, expressed that “the Lake Superior Zoo id the 19th oldest zoo in the nation so having that here in our city is really incredible.”

She went on to say, “being here and beautifying it, making it more enjoyable for the public and for those who come into town, I think is a really wonderful thing to be apart of.”

If your interested in volunteering, you can visit the Lake Superior Zoo website for more information.