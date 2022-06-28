Minnesota Vikings Release 2022 Training Camp Schedule

The Vikings will have 14 open practices, starting with Back Together Saturday on July 30.

EAGAN, Minn.- Teams in the NFL released their training camp schedules Tuesday, signifying that football season is right around the corner.

The Minnesota Vikings was one of those teams. They announced the 62nd training camp in program history, that features 14 open practices kicking off with Back Together Saturday on July 30. To celebrate fans can watch both the walk through and afternoon practice which will be followed by autographs, giveaways and more.

The Vikings will hold ten fully padded practices, with two premiere practices that will be just $10 dollars for adults and $5 for children 17 and under.

Minnesota will host the San Francisco 49ers for a couple joint practices in mid-August leading up to their week two preseason game on August 20.