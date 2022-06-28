Northwood Technical College Received Donations For New Mobile Welding Lab

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Northwood Technical College received a total of $90,000 in donations for their new mobile welding lab predicted to be up and running in early 2023.

Cenovus Superior Refinery donated $50,000, while Enbridge Energy donated $40,000 for the campus to buy a generator that will fuel the welding lab.

The college was able to buy the trailer for the lab through a grant worth $750,000, but needed extra funds to be able to power it up with a generator.

The mobile welding trailer will allow students to practice their skills in northern Wisconsin, including four tribal reservations with members excited to learn, but haven’t been able to due to transportation barriers.

The hopes of this welding lab is to increase the exposure to education and careers in welding.

To learn more about upcoming programs, certificates, and training visit NorthwoodTech.edu.