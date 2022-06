Surprise January 6th Committee Hearing

In this surprise hearing on Tuesday Cassidy Hutchinson, who was a special assistant and aide to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, provided her testimony.

Hutchinson stated Meadows said, “things might get real real bad.” Giuliani also told her it was going to be “a great day” and “we’re going to the Capitol.”

This was the 6th hearing and more hearings will be scheduled for in July.