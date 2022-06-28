UMD Volleyball Hosts Large Youth Camp

Romano gym held around 140 campers Tuesday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD Volleyball team held their first camp of the summer and had quite the turn out of future volleyball stars.

Romano gym held around 140 campers Tuesday, with girls ranging from fifth to eighth grade and traveling to Duluth from across the Midwest and even parts of Canada. Head Coach Jim Boos says the sport is growing amongst girls sports in the country and that’s seen in the increasing numbers in the camp.

“You’re planting a seed, you’re hoping to get them to come to some of your games and really get excited about the sport. The way the sport continues to grow is by having the numbers and getting the interest so, exciting to see where the camp numbers have gotten over the years and that we’re really busting at the seams in terms of number of campers, that means a lot,” says Boos.

The camp continues into Wednesday. The UMD volleyball team will be hosting a few different camps through the end of summer, including a prospect and team camp.