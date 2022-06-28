Wisconsin Food Truck Serves Produce Straight from the Cattle

GRANTSBURG, WI. — A Wisconsin food truck brings farm-grown produce to the forks of the Grantsburg community.

Brickfield Market is a family-owned food truck featuring menu items with beef and dairy from their own ‘Four Cubs Farm.’ Members of the Peterson family opened the food truck in April of this year. They serve sandwiches, tacos, burgers and more.

In a statement from part-Owner Nicki Peterson, “we were always looking for ways to diversify at the farm by offering new products so beef was a natural fit for us. We started it during Covid when schools were shut down and we started with the beef and worked with local processors so that we could donate to families via our school bus lunch program delivery and also to our local food shelves.”

Ben and Nicki Peterson also own Brickfield Brewing in Grantsburg. They say that the truck helps them serve their customers food without setting up a restaurant. Several of the food options incorporate their craft beers.

Peterson explained, “the whole beef business will continue to grow for us. We are breeding more and more animals to beef so that way next year we have like 10 times the amount of beef that we had this year.”

The food truck will visit Brickfield Brewing and different spots around the Grantsburg community this summer.

You can also buy beef straight from their farm at the Brickfield Market website.