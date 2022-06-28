Woman Found Dead In Hibbing, Boyfriend Booked On Domestic Charges

HIBBING, Minn. — A woman in Hibbing was found dead by first responders on Tuesday, and police say her death is suspicious.

Just before 1 a.m., police and fire/EMS were called out to the 3500-block of 9th Avenue West for an unresponsive 43-year-old woman who wasn’t breathing.

Her 46-year-old boyfriend was at the scene and brought into the Hibbing Police Department for questioning.

Officers then brought him to the St. Louis County Jail, where he was booked for domestic-related charges.

The Minnesota BCA Crime Scene Team went to the place where the woman was found dead to help with the investigation.

An autopsy on the victim will be performed by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office in Anoka.

The victim has not been identified at this time.