Yellow Bike Coffee to Move Locations

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Today was full of mixed emotions for the owner of a popular coffee and sandwich shop in Hermantown that’s on the move.

The Yellow Bike Coffee Shop off of the miller trunk highway closed the doors at its current spot it’s been in for five years as it transitions to a new location.

The owner isn’t spilling the beans on where the shop is relocating just yet, but says it will be open by the end of the summer.

“This new adventure that were doing we get to build it from the very beginning. So we get to craft it, mold it, and shape it into something that we know is the best system for us the best structure for us which will allow us to do so much more,” said owner Shannon Cornelius.

Yellow Bike’s other location inside of Fitger’s is staying put and the business is also selling products on its website.