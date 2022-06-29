Beach Fire Safety at Minnesota and Wisconsin Point

DULUTH, Minn. —Beach fires are a popular summer activity and Minnesota and Wisconsin Point have different rules for fires.

The sandbar along Wisconsin Point allows fires, unlike its neighbor Minnesota Point where fires are highly restricted.

Minnesota’s Park Point is the largest freshwater beach in the world. The beach is lined by home’s and the area often faces harsh winds and climate. Which is why beach fires are not allowed at the registered park.

According to the Assistant Chief of Duluth Fire Department, Brandt Consie, “the east winds in Duluth come at any time. It can come on a really warm summer night and all of a sudden the winds will go east. If they do and you have that beach fire, especially if it’s a larger beach fire, that’s when you run into the serious hazards and we’ve had a number of fires over the years where it gets up into the grasses and threatens houses.”

There is a $200 fine for having a beach fire on Park Point. This summer, they increased signage efforts to regulate beach fires and the rates have gone down.

Unlike the residential nature of Park Point, Wisconsin Point is in the midst of land and wildlife.

Fires are a popular and approved summer activity at the superior beach.

“People are generally really responsible down there. We don’t have many issues. Fortunately, people are respectful, they follow the rules and are able to let them enjoy having fires down on the beach,” reported Superior Fire Department Assistant Chief, Howard Huber.

The Superior Fire Department encourages people to check the fire danger levels on the Wisconsin DNR’s website.