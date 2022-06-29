UPDATE: 6-Year-Old Girl Recovering After Hit By Car In Cloquet

UPDATE (4 p.m. June 29) – The father of the girl who was struck by the car has reached out to Fox 21 to provide an update.

Steven Downs says 6-year-old Novalee suffered a broken collar bone and skull fracture as part of her injuries.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family cover medical costs.

ORIGINAL POST:

CLOQUET, Minn. — Cloquet Police say a young girl was hit by a car while crossing the street just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers performed emergency first aid on Third Street until the ambulance arrived.

Police say she has serious injuries but is stable.

The driver stopped at the scene after hitting the girl and police say they are being cooperative in the investigation.

CPD says the driver was not impaired and charges likely will not be filed.

The Minnesota State Patrol is also involved in the investigation.