Cloquet Police Investigating Attempted Sexual Assault

CLOQUET, Minn. — Cloquet Police are looking for a man who they say attempted to sexually assault a woman while she was taking a walk.

This happened around 3:50 Tuesday afternoon on the 1500 block of Carlton Avenue West.

The 69 year-old female victim says the man approached her, brandished some type of weapon, pulled down his pants, and demanded a sexual act before getting away into the woods.

The suspect is described as Native American, wearing black clothing and a ballcap, in his mid 20s, thin mustache, skinny build, and about 5’5″ in height.

Residents in the Pinehurst Park area to Carlton Avenue West are encouraged to check home surveillance video between three and four in the afternoon to possibly identify the suspect.