Community Action Duluth Holds Market In Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn.– Community Action Duluth’s Mobile Market popped up in Lincoln Park on Wednesday.

The mobile market started as a response to COVID while people were facing food insecurity and reduced transportation. Because these barriers still exist in the area, the mobile market continues to take place in various neighborhoods around town. The market includes fresh produce, cereals, and canned goods.

“We’re trying to get healthy food in to the hands of people who need it most. We do that by offering the EBT, we can do half off on produce if you use your EBT card and the Power of Produce Program which is the four dollars of free produce for anyone under 18 or over 60,” Seeds of Success Program Manager at Community Action Duluth, Kayla Pridmore, said.

The mobile market is held every Wednesday and for a full list of dates and times you can visit the Community Action Facebook page.