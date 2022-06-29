Driver Fell Asleep At Wheel, Crashing Into Island Lake Inn

DULUTH, Minn. — A man fell asleep at the wheel Monday morning causing him to crash into Island Lake Inn.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Gnesen Fire Department/EMS, and St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded to a report at 6:49 a.m. of a vehicle crash at Island Lake Inn.

The 36 year-old driver from Tower suffered minor injuries and was wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred.

Alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor, as well as no signs of impairment, according to a press release.

In a Facebook post from Island Lake Inn, they said “For this reason we will be closed for the day but we will let you know when we are open for either takeout or for you to come back in to celebrate Independence Day.”