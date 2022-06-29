Duckpin Leagues Kick Off For The Summer

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– Skyline Social and Games in Hermantown is kicking off their 2022 summer Duckpin Leagues.

The game of Duckpin is like bowling, but with a tiny twist. The lanes are shorter, pins are smaller and on strings, plus the ball can fit into the palm of your hand. Skyline is the only known duckpin bowling in northern Minnesota, and they are always excited to get the leagues rolling for the season.

“Skyline summer are the absolute best if you want to come out and enjoy them. We have something for everyone here within our leagues and events,” Skyline Manager, Shannon Blomgren, said.

For the next eight weeks, teams of four will be playing against each other to win a prize $100 dollar gift card from Skyline. Playing every Wednesday, starting at 6 or 7:30 p.m. Players enjoy spending time with friends and knocking down some pins.

“It’s really just a reason to get together with friends and do something outside the house, and it’s pretty entertaining and we have a good time doing it.” Last Year 2nd Place Duckpin Champion, Cory Miller, said.

Duckpin has become a fan favorite at Skyline. Participants say the game is relaxing and all about having a good time. Although, it is not as easy as it looks.

“It’s not as serious as a regular bowling and we just have a good time, and the crowd is really great, and it’s more challenging that one would think,” Miller said.

Skyline is also hosting a variety of different summer leagues. Cribbage, bags, volleyball, plus more are available for the community. The different events has something for everyone to get involved.

“It’s a great way to get involved, whether it’s with family or with your friends, or even birthday parties if you like to come out and enjoy the night,” Blomgren said.

If you are looking to join in a bit of friendly competition, you can sign up on their website. Spots are limited.