Duluth International Airport Navigates National Staffing Shortage

DULUTH, Minn. — A wave of flight cancellations and delays have surged across the nation due to staffing shortages. So what does this mean for the Duluth Airport?

They report having fewer flight disruptions compared to other regions, but like a lot of airlines, Delta and United are struggling to hire staff and pilots.

Three flights have been canceled due to crew shortages this year and starting in July, the Duluth Airport will offer one less flight.

The Duluth Airport Communications and Marketing Director, Natalie Peterson, said that “it is so important to continue to show the demand for travel to the airlines. That is what is going to keep flights operating under this airport and keep options. It also is going to possibly keep frequencies.”

People can look forward to the return of Sun Country Airlines, as it will be back in Duluth this December with direct flights to Phoenix and Fort Myers for the winter.