Duluth Man In Custody With Alleged Child Pornography Charges

DULUTH, Minn. — On Friday, a 50 year-old man was arrested in Duluth after an investigation took place involving pornography.

A search warrant was obtained after a Cybertip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During the search at the suspects residence in the 800 North block of 57th Avenue West, more than 20 electronic devices were seized.

The man was transported to the St. Louis County Jail on pending charges for eight counts of Pornographic Work Involving Minors (under 13), according to a press release.

Lake Superior Forensic Technology and Internet Crimes Against Children Investigators, Duluth Police, and Homeland Security all worked together on this case.

Duluth Police are reminding parents to monitor their children’s internet usage and social media sites.

For more information on ways to protect your children from online predators, click here.