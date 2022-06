Huskies Fall to Rochester Honkers in Game One

Duluth will look to get the split in Game Two on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- Coming off a two days rest, the Duluth Huskies hosted the Rochester Honkers in Game One of the series Wednesday night.

The Huskies fall to the Honkers 6-2, putting up 3 errors and leaving 10 runners on base.

