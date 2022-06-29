MDA Has Second Treatment For Invasive Species

DULUTH, Minn.– Early Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture did their second round of Gypsy Moth treatments in the Duluth and Cloquet area.

The MDA states that Gypsy Moths is an invasive species that is known to be one of the most destructive tree pests. Feeding on trees causing light leaf damage in the early stages, to branches being completely stripped bare in the later stages.

These moths are threatening Minnesota. The MDA is using of low flying planes to cover nearly 75 acres in Duluth, and 500 acres in Cloquet with a biological product spray, to help stop the spread of the species. This treatment does not cause harm to humans, pets, or outdoor items, and can be removed by soapy water.