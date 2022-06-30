Bayfront Country Jam Begins Busy Holiday Weekend in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Bayfront Park is gearing up for a busy Fourth of July weekend.

Activities gets underway Friday evening with the 4th annual Bayfront Country Jam.

Crews have been busy this week getting tents, barriers, and refreshment stands set up.

Put on by Twin Ports Entertainment, they say this is their biggest Country Jam yet with Jake Owen headlining. Also scheduled to perform are Tyler Rich, George Birge, and Rafe Carlson.

“We’re just happy that the community is coming out,” says Martin Hinz, co-owner of Twin Ports Entertainment, “and helping support us on this show so that it can be successful so we can do it again next year.”

For Carlson, the Hermantown native has seen his singing career rise to new heights over the past year. He’s hoping to enjoy a Minnesota summer with plenty of performances before the music life takes him to other parts of the country.

“None of the Nashville stuff, none of anything would have happened without the support from family and friends,” says Carlson. “People I don’t even know, complete strangers, sending my music to their friends. The community really comes together. I was totally surprised by that. I thought I would be on my own for a long time, and it was overwhelming, the support the past year.”

Tickets are still available online and at the gate. Gates open at 5. Carlson begins the performances at 5:30.