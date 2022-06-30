Bayfront Kicking Off The Summer

DULUTH, Minn.– Bayfront has brought us countless events already this summer, but they aren’t done yet.

A whirlwind of events are happening this coming 4th of July weekend. The preparations are in motion, and the DECC is ready to kick off their family fun events, and some just for the adults.

“We’re gonna have something for children. We have Jurassic Quest at the DECC, we move into Bayfront Country Jam this Friday evening. Then on Sunday we have a party in the park with Hairball,” The DECC’s Communications Director, Lucie Amundsen, said.

Bayfront brings in large groups of people, but the DECC is ready. Suggesting everyone shows up early to get good parking, and using their brand new Lakeshore gate. The gate is accessible from the Lakewalk right behind the DECC. They also are bringing a new VIP experience to Country Jam and Hairball this year.

“One way to get the most out of this crazed weekend is to look into doing VIP sections. Bayfront Country Jam has one and Hairball has one for the first time ever,” Lucie said.

The VIP section for Hairball is a new way to get the most out of the event. Offering a variety of new experiences to people looking to get up-close to the stage. On top of opening gates earlier to explore Canal Park, there is so much more.

“You get to be front of the stage which will be a giant dance party. If you want to sit, there is a sweet side stage for you, you bring your own chair you can sit there. But, the goldenness is that you have a VIP bar and a VIP restroom,” Amundsen said.

VIP tickets are $55 if purchased in advance, but cost $65 the day of the show. Around 1/3 of the VIP tickets for Hairball have been sold, but there are still some left. For more tips and tricks on how to get the best Bayfront experience, you can visit the link below.

(Tips & Tricks for Duluth’s July 4th Weekend – Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (decc.org)