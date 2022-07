Don’t Drink And Drive On Land Or Water

MINNESOTA — A lot of people like to have some drinks during the fourth, but extra patrols will be out making sure the waters stay safe.

The Minnesota DNR is warning those who plan on driving their boats to stay sober. The DNR says if you are caught drinking while boating, there will be no second chances, and heavy penalties such as; the boat may be impounded and the operator arrested, a $1,000 dollar fine, loss of the boating license, or even jail.