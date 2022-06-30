Duluth Huskies Earn Split Over Rochester Honkers

The Huskies will hit the road for a Great Plains East match-up with the La Crosse Loggers on Friday, first pitch is set for 6:35 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies offense came alive Thursday night winning Game Two of the series 15-8 against the Rochester Honkers.

On the mound for Duluth Jaron DeBerry improves to 2-0 on the season, giving up no runs on two hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings of work.

