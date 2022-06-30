Fireworks Sales Skyrocket for Independence Day

TWIN PORTS. — With the Fourth of July just days away, people are on the hunt for fireworks across the Northland.

Local firework shops are red, white, and booming for the holiday weekend. For the last seven years, KG fireworks has been superior hotspot. They sell a variety of fireworks and they also put-on firework shows choreographed to music.

“So we do have a little bit for everybody everything from sparklers to fountains for those that maybe don’t want anything that goes super big in the air. We also have a full-stock of 200g cakes 500g cakes and the motors that you see behind us those are the biggest bang for your buck. they go 200 feet in the sky 150 foot brakes.”

One of their new fireworks is called the lions wrath. It is fast paced and shoots off gold colors. They are expecting a big shipment tomorrow and will restock the store for independence day.

“We love to see families come in and see them leave again with a smile. We have such a great group of workers here that love to help out people and kind of show them the ins and outs of fireworks teach them the safety of it and those who have never even shot off fireworks. It’s really cool to just see their eyes light up when we tell them about what certain things do.”

If you cross into Minnesota, firework rules are very different. TNT Fireworks tent is located in the cub foods parking lot in Duluth. Some of their fan-favorites are snakes, smoke bombs, and tanks.

“We sell fireworks that are a part of the safe and sane requirement. That means that there are some limitations in terms of the maximum amount of powder that’s in the fireworks. It also means that everything we have here is a fountain that sprays up from the ground it does not leave the ground and then explode.”

Jodi Robertson says that TNT is a family-oriented firework shop. “My own experience as a child when I was doing fireworks was not about the fountains or the big fireworks. That’s not what I remember, what I remember is all of the little things. That’s what I really try to emphasize for our families that come in.”

Before you use the fireworks, its important to know what you can and can not fire-off in the state that you live in.