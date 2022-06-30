Mesabi Family YMCA Closing End Of July
VIRGINIA, Minn. — An important part of the Iron Range community says it will be closing this summer.
The Board of Directors of the Mesabi Family YMCA announced that they will be dissolving their operations. A statement on their Facebook page said it was not an easy decision, but the cost of an aging building and declining membership forced their hand.
The statement said, “Unfortunately, when this is coupled with the economic impact of the COVID19 pandemic, and the failure of membership and donations to return to pre-COVID levels, there are no feasible alternatives for the long-term sustainability of the Mesabi Family YMCA.”
Based in Virginia, the Mesabi YMCA will close its doors at the end of July.
However, they will still operate a summer day camp through the Duluth YMCA.