Minnesota Wilderness Look to Stack 2022-23 Roster

CLOQUET, Minn.- Hockey in the Northland doesn’t stop. It’s no wonder some of the best players in the country come from right here.

On Thursday the Minnesota Wilderness wrapped up their main camp of the season. The camp that started on Tuesday saw some of the most elite hockey stars from across the country travel through Cloquet to compete for a spot on the NAHL’s Minnesota Wilderness.

The camp started with over 120 players and has dwindled down to 44 who went head to head in an all star game to finish out the week. Now, the Wilderness will have to weigh out the best options for the team as they finalize their roster.

The season kicks off September 1 on home ice against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.