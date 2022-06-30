Palace Bar Closes after Ongoing Violence and Police Disputes

SUPERIOR, WI. — The Palace Bar in Superior has officially closed their doors after months of violence and a shooting.

The Superior Police Chief called on the city to revoke its liquor license after more than 150 calls for police services were made since January of last year.

Officers have been called out to the bar for large fights, weapons violations, and other disturbances which have included people underage. The chief said the continuous violent behavior violates Wisconsin’s liquor license law and threatens public health and safety.

There was a shooting inside the bar in March, and another incident where a man fired shots in the alley behind the bar in May. The owner has since decided to close the bar.

A Facebook post says that the bar will operate under new ownership. We reached out to the owners for a comment but they declined.