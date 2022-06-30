Police Task Force Welcomes New K9 Member

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has a new four-legged member.

K9 Maverick is a one-year-old Black Lab from South Dakota. He just completed six weeks of training with his handler, Investigator Taylor Stusman, in the Twin Cities.

Thanks to a federal grant, he is the first K9 whose only duty with the department will be searching for hard narcotics like meth, heroin, crack, and cocaine.

“We stay pretty busy as a task force,” says Stutsman. “It’s going to be very helpful for us to reach that next level and maybe find drugs that we wouldn’t have found otherwise without the help of K-9 Maverick.”

For Stutsman, bonding with K9 Maverick has come easy. She says having the chance to work with him is a dream come true. “I knew that before even I’ve gotten hired that that was eventually the route that I wanted to take. I’ve been here for about 10 years. I’ve been on the task force for just over three. It just worked out perfectly that I get to do a job that I love and also work a dog at the same time.”

K9 Maverick has been on active duty since June 27. When not on duty, he gets to stay with Stutsman at her home.