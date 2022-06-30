Spooner Rodeo Prepares for 68th Year

SPOONER, Wis. – A Spooner tradition since 1954 is getting ready for its 68th year.

The Spooner Rodeo will see competitors doing their best bull riding, cattle roping, barrel racing, and other events July 7th, 8th, and 9th. Also scheduled to perform are Charro and Rope Artist Tomas Garcilazo and Rodeo Clown Trent McFarland.

This year’s royalty are Rodeo Queen Baylee Brown and Rodeo Princess Gloria Stumph. Both say they earned their titles through riding and an interview back in May. Both add their time as royalty has been busy promoting this year’s rodeo, saying they are proud to be part of an event that they have watched from the stands over past years.

“If you’re in Texas there’s going to be a rodeo every weekend,” says Brown. “But if you’re up here this is once a year. It really draws people in. It’s the one time of year where all the families, everyone can come out and watch. It’s pretty important.”

“Pretty much just a dream come true,” says Stumph. “I’ve been attending this rodeo since I was little, and have always had this dream.”

Other events taking place includes music, a parade, bar-b-que, the Nickle Scramble for Kids, and the Exceptional Rodeo for kids with special needs.