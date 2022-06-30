Twin Ports Pro Development Camp Allows Kids to Learn from the Pros

The camp will run from July 25-28 at the Superior Ice Arena.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Twin Ports Pro Development camp is returning this summer to the Superior Ice Arena. The camp will teach aspiring competitive hockey players the fundamentals of the game from coaches who play at the highest level of competition. Some include male and female UMD hockey standouts, as well as some professional hockey players.

“I think there’s some details, the commitment, the work ethic, that is required to, you know, advance as an athlete and as a hockey player. It’s big for us to show them a little bit of our success and how it’s translated over the years to give them, not only some skills and stuff they can do on the ice, but off the ice too.,” says professional hockey player and coach of the camp Andy Welinski.

