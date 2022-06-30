Wheeler Park Opens New Upgraded Equipment

DULUTH, Minn.– It took seven years and more than a million dollars, but today the city of Duluth cut the ribbon on the new and improved Wheeler Athletic Complex.

The West Duluth Sports Corridor has been upgraded with new equipment. The goal is to be able to host large tournaments and sports competitions. With the help from grants and donations from the community, they made it happen.

“You see a brand new sports court behind me. We brought sand volleyball here to Wheeler, we’ve moved the horseshoe pits over here. Improved the bocce, and all of these elements have accessible pathways to get to them,” City Of Duluth’s Parks & Recreations Manager, Jessica Peterson, said.

With these new renewals and upgrades, Wheeler is now starting summer leagues in the park.