Bayfront Country Jam Begins Holiday Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.– Country Jam is finally here at Bayfront, and the crown is electric.

Seeing the largest turnout in the history of Bayfront Country Jam, the park is buzzing with excitement. After a hard few months of preparations to get the event ready, the vibe couldn’t have been better.

“It’s actually really exciting. We really started planning this about in December and to see six months later the fruition of it all. The efforts that come into this, I’m just seeing the crowds. We are going to have the largest crowd we’ve ever had here for this event. So, we’re really excited, the weather is perfect, you can’t complain,” Co-Owner of Twin Ports Entertainment, Jeff Arnovich, said.

With Country Jam kicking off the Fourth of July festivities, the crowd kept pouring in. Everyone was anxiously waiting to see the country singers hit the stage.

“Just the atmosphere and when you get a live performer on stage, so much fun. Gets you amped up, gets the crowd going. The entertainment they provide, there is nothing like being live,” Concert goer, Eric Pirkl, said.

Jake Owen finished the night, with additional performances by Tyler Rich, George Birge, and Hermantown’s own Rafe Carlson.

“Honestly, when you get a whole group of people together having fun, and sharing in music. There’s nothing better. The atmosphere, it’s electric.” Arnovich said.

This country festival will continue to rock throughout the night.