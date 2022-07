Coaches Corner: Expos Baseball Organization

For this week's segment we hear from coaches and co-founders of the Expos Baseball organization Seth Marsolek and Tom Berrisford.

DULUTH, Minn.- For this week’s Coaches Corner we caught up with the Expos Baseball Organization coaches and co-founders Seth Marsolek and Tom Berrisford. We talk travel baseball opportunities in the Northland and teh exposure it offers the players for their future baseball careers.